Cirkus box office collection day 1 estimates: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's film takes dull start, earns Rs 7.5 crore

Cirkus box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer is estimated to earn Rs 7.5 crore on the first day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Cirkus/File photo

Starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, the Rohit Shetty-directed comedy entertainer Cirkus was released in the theatres this Friday, December 23. The film has received extremely negative reviews from audiences and critics with many of them even calling it the worst film of 2022.

As per early estimates, Cirkus has taken a shockingly low start and has earned around Rs 7-7.5 crore at the ticket windows, as per the entertainment tracking website BoxOfficeIndia.com. The film was expected to take a double-digit opening considering it hit theatres two days ahead of Christmas and is a solo release.

The comedy entertainer stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles. 

The Rohit Shetty directorial has an ensemble cast of comedians including Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Murali Sharma, Vijay Patkar, and Sulabha Arya among others.

Cirkus also sees Ranveer and Rohit collaborating for the third time after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. At the film's trailer launch, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor said that he has been a fan of Shetty's movies, and when he first got the opportunity to team up with him on the 2018 action-drama Simmba, it was a huge deal. 

"Our collaboration is very special. We say, director-actor duo, but this is beyond work. He is like the big brother that I have been blessed with. I wanted to be adopted by Rohit Shetty's family and that has happened", Ranveer said. "He was to get married and we had to finish shooting Simmba on time. We worked 20 hours a day and his energy level and dedication remained the same throughout the day", Rohit added.

