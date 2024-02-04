'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

On Friday, Poonam Pandey's manager claimed that the actress had lost her life to cervical cancer. However, on Saturday, Poonam announced on social media that she is alive and she faked her demise to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Model Poonam Pandey has created an uproar by faking her demise. From celebrities to doctors and politicians, people have been calling out Poonam for spreading false news about her death to create awareness about cervical cancer. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also slammed Poonam. The body issued a statement demanding an FIR against her.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, AICWA said that "using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable." The statement issued to the Senior Police Inspector, Vikhroli Police Station, Mumbai, read, "The fake news of demise of model and actress Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer sent a shockwave among all in the Indian Film industry. This fake news was created for publicity stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey which is being confirmed by her manager. This fake news had hurt the sentiments of all Indians who paid tribute to her."

"We request your goodself to please file an FIR against both Poonam Pandey and her manager for spreading fake news merely for their PR publicity. Strict action against them is necessary so that such types of fake news will not be circulated by anyone.Such a cheap publicity is not at all accepted in our Indian Film Industry which has high emotional values for all", the statement concluded.

Subject: The All Indian Cine Workers Association has requested the Honourable Mumbai Police Commissioner to file an FIR against model and actress Poonam Pandey and her manager.



On February 2, Poonam’s manager claimed that the actress had lost her life to cervical cancer. However, on Saturday, Poonam shared a video on social media announcing that she is alive and shared that she faked her demise as she intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer. While several fell prey to Poonam’s fake death news, some people were sceptical about the news due to her controversial image and reputation in public.



