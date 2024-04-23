Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'How dare...'

Here's what Chunky Panday has to say about her daughter Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur haven't confirmed their relationship yet, but they have made multiple public appearances and have even been spotted together enjoying their holidays in Spain and Portugal. The two are also seen often talking about each other on various public platforms.

Now, in a recent interview, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday was asked what does he think about Ananya's rumoured relationship and if he has any issues with her daughter openly talking about The Night Manager actor. Speaking to Lehren Retro, the Housefull actor replied, "I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do."

When he was asked if her daughters Ananya and Rysa take advice from he, Chunky added, "Both my girls are really close to Bhavana (Pandey, his wife). Whenever they need something then papa gets a call. But otherwise, they are very close to their mother. Of course, Bhavana is closer to their age. I am always there when advice is needed."

Chunky Panday played Ananya Panday's on-screen father as well in the 2022 sports action film Liger. It was the Bollywood debut of the Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda. Made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, Liger could only earn Rs 56 crore gross worldwide and ended up as a massive commercial failure.

