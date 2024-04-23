Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'How dare...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma to face SP, BSP candidates in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Phase 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Anil Ambani’s Reliance may make massive Rs 40000000000 deal soon, government to settle debt…

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

This close relative of dinosaurs is still alive

AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet beauty queen, who worked with Deepika, Ranveer, quit films after big flop, is now married to son of billionaire

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'How dare...'

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'How dare...'

Here's what Chunky Panday has to say about her daughter Ananya Panday's rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:06 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday-Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur haven't confirmed their relationship yet, but they have made multiple public appearances and have even been spotted together enjoying their holidays in Spain and Portugal. The two are also seen often talking about each other on various public platforms.

Now, in a recent interview, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday was asked what does he think about Ananya's rumoured relationship and if he has any issues with her daughter openly talking about The Night Manager actor. Speaking to Lehren Retro, the Housefull actor replied, "I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do."

When he was asked if her daughters Ananya and Rysa take advice from he, Chunky added, "Both my girls are really close to Bhavana (Pandey, his wife). Whenever they need something then papa gets a call. But otherwise, they are very close to their mother. Of course, Bhavana is closer to their age. I am always there when advice is needed."

Chunky Panday played Ananya Panday's on-screen father as well in the 2022 sports action film Liger. It was the Bollywood debut of the Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda. Made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, Liger could only earn Rs 56 crore gross worldwide and ended up as a massive commercial failure.

READ | Meet singer, who headlined Nepal's highest-grossing film, has won four National Awards, his son played Salman Khan's...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe points to Pakistan link

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement