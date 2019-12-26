'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone shares impactful video titled 'Ab Ladna Hai'

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens a few days after the New Years'.

The trailer of the film released a few days back and was received with positive reviews from critics as well as Deepika's fans.

The Padmaavat actress currently has her hands full of promoting the film and lieu of that she shared a special unit from the film which will inspire audiences to take a step forward for bringing in change.

The unit will make you believe in the motto 'One Can Bring a Change' and will create a huge impact on society.

Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared the unit with the caption, "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai...Badalna hai... #AbLadnaHai http://bit.ly/AbLadnaHai".

Apart from Deepika, the special video was also shared by Laxmi Agarwal on whose life Chhapaak is based on.

Laxmi also posted on her social media and took a step ahead to bring in change.

The trailer of the film has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative.

At the trailer launch a few days back Deepika had even broken down on stage and had lauded the courage of everyone who had the strength to grow and prosper even when society and circumstances were stacked against them.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.