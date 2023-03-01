Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Cheeni Kum, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress Swini Khara gets engaged, shares dreamy snaps from ceremony; see pics

Swini Khara, best known for her appearance in Cheeni Kum and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, is now engaged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Cheeni Kum, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress Swini Khara gets engaged, shares dreamy snaps from ceremony; see pics
Cheeni Kum-fame Swini Khara is now engaged

Swini Khara, the former child actor, who shot tofame with R Balki’s Cheeni Kum, is now engaged. The actress shared dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday. The 24-year-old shared pictures with her fiance Urvish Bhatia and wrote, “I’d marry you with paper rings.”

The carousel post included four pictures. The first had Swini, dressed in a pink gown with silver jewellery, enter the venue with Urvish, who wore a black Indo-Western ensemble. Floral decorations and lights could be seen around them. The second pic had the couple share a dance together while the third saw Urvish get on one knee as he gave Swini a ring. The final picture had yet another shot of the two dancing their hearts out.

Actress Avika Gor was among those who congratulated Swini on her post. The Baalika Vadhu-fame star wrote, “Congratulations.” Several others, including industry colleagues and fans, dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swini Khara (@swinikhara)

Swini has worked in a number of films and TV shows over a long career as a child artiste. She made her screen debut with the 2005 film Parineeta and went on to appear in several films like Elaan, Chingaari, and Paathshala. In 2007, her portryal of Sexy, the nine-year-old friend of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Cheeni Kum, won her accolades. She was last seen in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story.

On TV, Swini is best known for her role as the mischevious Chaitali in the popular sitcom Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, which was one of her first roles. She also appeared in Dill Mill Gayye and CID. Swini left acting after finishing her schooling. She then studied at at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.