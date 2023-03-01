Cheeni Kum, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress Swini Khara gets engaged, shares dreamy snaps from ceremony; see pics

Cheeni Kum-fame Swini Khara is now engaged

Swini Khara, the former child actor, who shot tofame with R Balki’s Cheeni Kum, is now engaged. The actress shared dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday. The 24-year-old shared pictures with her fiance Urvish Bhatia and wrote, “I’d marry you with paper rings.”

The carousel post included four pictures. The first had Swini, dressed in a pink gown with silver jewellery, enter the venue with Urvish, who wore a black Indo-Western ensemble. Floral decorations and lights could be seen around them. The second pic had the couple share a dance together while the third saw Urvish get on one knee as he gave Swini a ring. The final picture had yet another shot of the two dancing their hearts out.

Actress Avika Gor was among those who congratulated Swini on her post. The Baalika Vadhu-fame star wrote, “Congratulations.” Several others, including industry colleagues and fans, dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

Swini has worked in a number of films and TV shows over a long career as a child artiste. She made her screen debut with the 2005 film Parineeta and went on to appear in several films like Elaan, Chingaari, and Paathshala. In 2007, her portryal of Sexy, the nine-year-old friend of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Cheeni Kum, won her accolades. She was last seen in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story.

On TV, Swini is best known for her role as the mischevious Chaitali in the popular sitcom Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, which was one of her first roles. She also appeared in Dill Mill Gayye and CID. Swini left acting after finishing her schooling. She then studied at at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai.