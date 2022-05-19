Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan speak to actress Eva Longoria's son over video call

Aaradhya Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai-Eva Longoria

The Cannes film festival is turning out to be one grand celebration of world cinema. On one side, India has been awarded a 'Country of Honour.' On the other side, Indian movie stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and R Madhavan are representing the country in the truest form.

Speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the diva has been regular to Cannes for two decades, and this time her little one Aradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan have also accompanied her. A video from the after-party is going viral as Aishwarya and Aradhya spoke to American actress Eva Longoria's son Santiago over a video call.

In the video, Aishwarya's daughter introduced herself as "My name is Aradhya." Soon, her mother Aishwarya joined the conversation and asked him, "And what's your name...handsome?"

Here's the viral video

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai continued her legacy of owning the red carpet of the Cannes film festival, as she arrived, walked, and charmed the red carpet in her black floral gown. This year, Aishwarya walked the red carpet for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. She posed elegantly for the media and even greeted her fans with her dazzling smile.

On the work front Aishwarya was last seen in 2018's Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in the historic drama of Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan with Vikram and Jayam Ravi, and Keerthy Suresh. The film will release this year on September 30. This will be Aishwarya's second outing after 2010's Raavanan (Raavan in Hindi).

Actor Deepika Padukone expressed immense pride in representing India at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival as one of the jury members. During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Deepika spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. "I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that has been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.