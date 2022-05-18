Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai looks mesmerising in black gown, walks red carpet in style

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued her legacy of owning the red carpet of the Cannes film festival, as she arrived, walked, and charmed the red carpet in her black floral gown.

The actress has been a regular attendee of the celebrated film festival for two decades, and this year, she walked the red carpet for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. She posed elegantly for the media and even greeted her fans with her dazzling smile.

Here is the image

On the work front Aishwarya was last seen in 2018's Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in the historic drama of Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan with Vikram and Jayam Ravi, and Keerthy Suresh. The film will release this year on September 30. This will be Aishwarya's second outing after 2010's Raavanan (Raavan in Hindi).

Apart from Rai, other Indian celebs who graced the festival are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, composer AR Rahman, and director Shekhar Kapur walked the red carpet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ: Cannes 2022: This comment from Deepika Padukone will make every Indian proud

Actor Deepika Padukone expressed immense pride in representing India at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival as one of the jury members. During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Deepika spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. "I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

Deepika expressed confidence that a day will soon come when Cannes Film Festival will take place in India."We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just sort of need that conviction and I truly believe there will come a day when India won`t be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India," she stated.