Cannes 2019: Ahead of debut, Priyanka Chopra shares Princess Diana's red carpet walk; fans find Meghan Markle connection

Priyanka Chopra shared some iconic red carpet walks from Cannes Film Festival over the years, which included Meghan Markle's mother-in-law Princess Diana

The Cannes Film Festival gets interesting this year. Not only are the regulars Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut walking the red carpet, but this year would also mark actress Priyanka Chopra's debut in Cannes.

Ahead of her Cannes 2019 debut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to share some monochrome images of iconic ladies who walked the red carpet of Cannes. One such photo happened to be of Princess Diana. For the uninitiated, Princess Diana happens to be Priyanka's BFF Meghan Markle's mother-in-law.

Here, take a look at the post and comments:





Not just Princess Diana, Priyanka Chopra also went on to share photos of Princess Grace of Monaco and Sophia Loren's red carpet walk respectively. All the three walks are considered to be iconic in the history of Cannes red carpet. Thus Priyanka also hinted that we can expect something grand from her.

See their photos here:

Priyanka Chopra will not be the only one making her Cannes 2019 debut. Hina Khan already walked the red carpet and slayed in her debut there. Cocktail actress Diana Penty will also walk the ramp for the first time. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which releases on October 11.