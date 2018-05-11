Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's purple pant-suit pays off and how!

2018 marks Deepika Padukone's second appearance at Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador for L’Oreal

Deepika Padukone or rather her stylist Shaleena Nathani seems to have come with a clear agenda to Cannes Film Festival, this time - to shut up all those people who have called her out in the past for her bad fashion sense. The duo has rejected the tried and tested looks and have opted for clothes that truly reflect DP's inherent style - which is easy-breezy, chic and casual.

Ever since the actress has landed in the beautiful French Reveira, the diva has been setting new fashion goals for us. From arriving in a shirt-jacket, making two appearances in denims and now channeling her inner boss lady spirit in a purple pant-suit, it's been all about comfort dressing for Deepika.

One glance at her second look from day 2 and you would understand what am I trying to say. The lady opted for an edgy purple color pant-suit by Mao and boy did she look stunning! Her long tresses gelled back in a neat side-parting, minimal accessories, nude lipstick and heavily kohled eyes completed the 'boss lady' look just perfectly.

This is the same lady who was seen in a casual pair of bell-bottom high-waisted jeans, a white tank top and a black leather jacket a few hours ago. We love how she managed to go from casual to all classy in a jiffy.

The final red carpet look for day 2 is yet to be revealed and our expectations are at an all-time high. The Padmaavat actress had bowled us over last night as she walked on the red carpet in a divine Zuhair Murad number. Though, her first three looks from day one at Cannes 2018 did little to impress the fashion police, she sure did shut them down with her red carpet appearance.









She ended day one in a flowy, summery Monique Lhuillier dress.

2018 marks Deepika Padukone's second appearance at Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador for L’Oreal. Stay tuned to DNA for latest updates from Cannes.