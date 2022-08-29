Canadian city names its street after AR Rahman, singer-composer says he's 'honoured and grateful'

Credit: AR Rahman/Instagram

A street in the city of Canada has been named after Grammy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman. The Bollywood singer took to social media and penned a thankful note and extended his gratitude to the people of Canada.

He wrote, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.” Back in 2013, he had shared a picture of himself holding a board which read, 'Allah Rakha Rahman st.'

He further added, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”

“I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross,” he concluded.

AR Rahman is a global icon and there is no denying that. He is a recipient of many accolades, two Academy Awards, one BAFTA, one Golden Globe, one Grammy, and six National Awards, among others.

The musician is widely known for his unique music and how he manages to blend western and Indian instruments in many popular movies such as Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), Dil Se… (1998), Rang De Basanti (2006), Rockstar (2011), in a career spanning over two decades.