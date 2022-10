'Breaks my heart': Urvashi Rautela leaves Australia, says 'time to move on'

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

On Sunday, the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan in Australia. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who was also in Australia shared photos of herself and revealed that she is leaving the Australia.

Sharing the photos of herself, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “It breaks my heart to leave… but time to move on.” In no time, these photos went viral and social media users started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “Back to India kyu ki RP Bhai to khel nhi rahe.” The second one said, “Urvashi be like mere match me nahi aane se match India jeet gai.”

Check out:

The third person wrote, “Pant bhaiya ko nahi khelaye match.” The fourth person mentioned, “Ab India toh jeet gaya.... Aap ne india ko jeetne se nahi rok paya.... Hahah.” The fifth one said, “Ab kiski yaad aa rhi hai.”

After the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actres Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned a message.

Read: Urvashi Rautela clarifies her stance after fans link her 'I love you' viral video to Rishabh Pant

She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"

She added, "I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."