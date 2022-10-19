Urvashi Rautela clarifies her stance after fans link her 'I love you' viral video to Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a video wherein she can be seen saying 'I love you' however fans were quick to link that video to Rishabh Pant, thereby prompting the actress to clarify her stance.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a note on her Instagram story. The actress wrote, "Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days...that it was only from acting perspective & was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call.

Earlier, Urvashi had shared a video in which she can be seen enacting a dialogue. She can be heard saying, "Aap bolo I love you...nahi pehle aap bolo I love you..ek baar boldo..bas ek baar boldoo."

As soon as she shared the video, fans linked it to Rishabh Pant, and the viral video has resurfaced on the internet recently only again, thus prompting the actres to clarify her stance.

Urvashi has been on the receiving end of some incessant trolling ever since she flew to Australia and many fans accused her of stalking Pant.

The actress had hit back at her critics by sharing a note on her Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “First Iran N now India its happening with me they are bullying me. (sad face emoji) just because I never say wrong against anybody. #stopbullyingwomen.”

She added a screenshot of the meaning of the word stalker and wrote in the same story, “ For Indian media to understand real meaning of stalker.”

In another story, she added a photo of Australia on the world map and wrote, “This is for Indian media to see how big Australia is..”

Ever since she gave an explosive interview early this year, after which Urvashi and Rishabh had a war of words.