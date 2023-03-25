Brahmastra world television premiere: When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's blockbuster film on TV

Brahmastra/File photo

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, the fantasy adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is now all set to have its world television premiere on Star Gold this Sunday, March 26 at 8 PM.

Talking about the same, director Ayan Mukerji said in a statement, "Brahmastra is an idea that has been with me for more than a decade. While drawing inspiration from spiritual India we also added a new dimension of cutting-edge visual effects that I felt would resonate with today`s audience. The World TV Premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, March 26th at 8 pm is a sure way to reach the widest possible audience, and I am looking forward to the entire country watching Brahmastra."

Echoing the thoughts of his director, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva and has the power of Agni in the film, noted, "Brahmastra has been a unique journey for all of us and everything about the film is larger than life. The storyline, visual effects, and music all lend themselves to a vivid on-screen experience. Brahmastra is a visual treat and just the kind of film everyone in the family can watch together as it premieres on Star Gold on Sunday, March 26th at 8 pm."

Alia Bhatt, who plays Isha in the movie, said, "I am thrilled that Brahmastra is going to reach an even larger audience now with its World TV Premiere on Star Gold on Sunday 26th March at 8 pm. The world of Brahmastra is exciting and full of emotion, adventure, and superhit songs and I am excited for many more audience to watch it in the comfort of their homes."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse. The makers are planning to release the second film Brahmastra Part Two: Dev on Christmas 2025 and the third part in 2026.



READ | Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, 5 actors who could play Dev in Ayan Mukerji's film