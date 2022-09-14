Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, 5 actors who could play Dev in Ayan Mukerji's film

With all the speculations going around, we list down five actors who could play the lead character in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.
After Brahmastra Part One: Shiva hit theatres on September 9, the internet is abuzz with several fan theories about the film's lead characters Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt), their motives, and spoiler discussions. The most talked about one is Dev, Shiva's father and the lead antagonist who Ayan Mukerji has described as "the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy" in an interview.
While Deepika Padukone was seen as Dev's love interest and Shiva's mother Amrita in a blink-and-miss appearance, several names are being tossed around as to which character will play Dev in the second part whose title was revealed in the film's post-climax scene as Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. We list down five actors here who could play Dev in the sequel. (All images: Twitter)
1. Ranveer Singh
It will be a casting coup if Ranbir, Alia, Deepika, and Ranveer are seen together on the big screen in Brahmastra 2. And seeing the physique and body structure of Dev, netizens are finding Ranveer as the perfect choice to play the titular character.
2. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's name is highly being discussed due to his proximity with Ayan, who has directed him in his previous two films too. If this theory materialises, Kapoor, who also played a double role in Shamshera, will once again be seen as father and son, Shiva and Dev in the Brahmastra trilogy.
3. Hrithik Roshan
Before the release, there were some reports that Hrithik Roshan has been offered to play a character in the Brahmastra trilogy and the Vikram Vedha actor refused the part. And seeing Hrithik's well-toned body, it won't be a surprise if we see him as Dev.
4. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan played the scientist Mohan Bhargava in a cameo appearance in the film who possesses the Vanarastra. His name has also cropped up on the internet in one of the fan theories stating he would also play Dev in the three films.
5. Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn, who shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi released earlier this year, could also be a strong contender due to his excellent acting skills to portray Dev in Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse.
6. Dev - Shiva's father and the main antagonist
Amitabh Bachchan's Guru tells Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva that his parents Dev and Amrita were members of the Brahmansh tribe protecting all the astras and then, Dev went rogue in his quest to conquer the world. Amrita as Jal Astra fights him off and it was believed that both of them lost their lives in a battle until Shiva comes to the Aashram and Mouni Roy's Junoon awakens Dev joining the three parts of Brahmastra.