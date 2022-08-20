Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt wins netizens with her gesture to paps, actress' pregnancy glow is unmissable

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has always impressed the audience with her performance, now she's winning hearts for gracing motherhood at the peak of her career. Bhatt was recently spotted by the media photographers, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress posed for the paps gracefully.

Bhatt looked charming in a blue crop top with a jacket, and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. During the photo session, the paparazzi took utmost care while clicking her, and they even asked about her well-being. Even the actress showed concern for the paps, and this gesture has won the netizens.

Let's see the video first

Soon after this video surfaced, many netizens appreciated Alia's sweet nature. A netizen added, "he is always soo sweet with paps looks stunner." Another netizen added, "So cute dear. Very beautiful." A netizen noted, "Sweet & humble as always." A user asserted, "Let’s not lie, she’s looks more gorgeous now that she’s pregnant.." Another user asserted, "Love how paps are worried about her." One of the user asserted, "kisiko sister ki tarah to kisi ko beti ki tarah care he India's Princess ke liye.. kisiki nazar na lage.."

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji took part in a YouTube Live where they discussed Brahmastra. As part of the Brahmastra promotion, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji recently gathered for a YouTube Live. Several of the interview's videos have become popular online. The trio discussed their new movie and explained why they aren't aggressively advertising it.

Mom-to-be Alia replied, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..."Ranbir then pointed at Alia’s baby bump and said, "Well I can say somebody has phailod." Netizens didn't like Ranbir's comment, and he trolled over it. Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.