Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally trolled for saying Alia Bhatt has 'phailod' during Brahmastra promotions

As part of the Brahmastra promotion, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji recently gathered for a YouTube Live.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally trolled for saying Alia Bhatt has 'phailod' during Brahmastra promotions
File Photo

Recently,  Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji took part in a YouTube Live where they discussed their upcoming movie,  and other topics. When discussing the film's non-aggressive promotions. Ranbir made a remark about Alia, who was pregnant, that didn't sit well with online users.

As part of the Brahmastra promotion, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji recently gathered for a YouTube Live. Several of the interview's videos have become popular online. The trio discussed their new movie and explained why they aren't aggressively advertising it.

Mom-to-be Alia replied, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..."Ranbir then pointed at Alia’s baby bump and said, "Well I can say somebody has phailod." 

Ranbir's joke appears to have stunned Alia and Ayan. This angered online trolls who ridiculed Ranbir on Twitter.

 

 

For the unversed, as per a Zee News report, with more than 10 million viewing hours, Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings has the highest global opening for an original Indian film (non-English).  Director Jasmeet K Reen stated, "Seeing our labour of love, Darlings being received so well by audiences across the world, is truly heart-warming. As a filmmaker, it's great to see that Darlings has a platform to be watched and loved by viewers around the world with the click of a button and to be trending globally on Netflix just in the opening week feels surreal! It's truly a wonderful and fulfilling feeling to see this story resonate with viewers globally and I can't wait to see how more people receive it in the coming days!"

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Brahmastra. The film will release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Animal and a yet-to-be-titled film with Luv Ranjan. Alia will be seen in Darlings, Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.