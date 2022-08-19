Ranbir Kapoor gets brutally trolled for saying Alia Bhatt has 'phailod' during Brahmastra promotions

File Photo

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji took part in a YouTube Live where they discussed their upcoming movie, and other topics. When discussing the film's non-aggressive promotions. Ranbir made a remark about Alia, who was pregnant, that didn't sit well with online users.

As part of the Brahmastra promotion, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji recently gathered for a YouTube Live. Several of the interview's videos have become popular online. The trio discussed their new movie and explained why they aren't aggressively advertising it.

Mom-to-be Alia replied, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..."Ranbir then pointed at Alia’s baby bump and said, "Well I can say somebody has phailod."

Ranbir's joke appears to have stunned Alia and Ayan. This angered online trolls who ridiculed Ranbir on Twitter.

#RanbirKapoor that joke at Alia's expense, on air....like why? He is tasteless moron. pic.twitter.com/NWgBYSTvcz — Renee (@Aditiya_renee) August 19, 2022

ranbir kapoor is back at being himself in public i.e. toxic. i can’t understand how alia bhat tolerates him! — akshar (taylor's version) (@aksharmistry) August 19, 2022

To think I used to like Ranbir Kapoor August 19, 2022

For the unversed, as per a Zee News report, with more than 10 million viewing hours, Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings has the highest global opening for an original Indian film (non-English). Director Jasmeet K Reen stated, "Seeing our labour of love, Darlings being received so well by audiences across the world, is truly heart-warming. As a filmmaker, it's great to see that Darlings has a platform to be watched and loved by viewers around the world with the click of a button and to be trending globally on Netflix just in the opening week feels surreal! It's truly a wonderful and fulfilling feeling to see this story resonate with viewers globally and I can't wait to see how more people receive it in the coming days!"

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Brahmastra. The film will release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Animal and a yet-to-be-titled film with Luv Ranjan. Alia will be seen in Darlings, Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.