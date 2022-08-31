Brahmastra: Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance in Ayan Mukerji's film

Mouni Roy-Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram-File photo

Brahmastra, one of the most ambitious movies in Indian cinema, is just days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha in Ayan Mukerji's film, while Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Since the trailer launch, it has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo role in the film, and then, some photos were leaked which showed SRK as Vanara Astra. Now, Mouni, who plays the antagonist Junoon, has finally confirmed that the Pathaan actor will be seen in a guest appearance in the fantasy adventure epic.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Gold actress talked about how special it feels to be a part of Brahmastra and said, "When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it; just to be part of this world, I feel that it’s a privilege."



READ | Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's look gets leaked from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, photo goes viral

Speaking about the onscreen chemistry of the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia, Mouni added, "One thing I tell everybody whenever I get asked about Ranbir-Alia is that they are fire on-screen, they light up on the screen. They’re very natural, they’re very spontaneous."

Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot with each other on April 14, will be sharing screen space for the very first time in the mega-budget epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first part of the planned Astraverse trilogy. Ayan has earlier confirmed that their characters Shiva and Isha will be part of all three movies.

The upcoming film marks Ayan's return to direction after nine years as his previous film was the 2013 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. His debut directorial Wake Up Sid, released in 2009, also featured the Rockstar actor in the lead along with Konkona Sen Sharma.