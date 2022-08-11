Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's look gets leaked from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, photo goes viral

Brahmastra-Shah Rukh Khan/File photo-Twitter

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is a mega-budget fantasy adventure epic touted as the biggest motion picture made in Hindi cinema. The trailer had left everyone in awe and it hinted at major cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the film without truly revealing anything.

Now, a leaked photo from the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan has emerged online on Twitter on Thursday, August 11. And seeing the photo, it seems that the Pathaan actor is playing the Vanara Astra shown in the trailer. The film's leading hero Ranbir as Shiva plays the Agni Astra in the first part of Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse trilogy.

As soon as the photo was leaked on the micro-blogging platform, it went viral with Twitterati resharing it and spreading it like a wildfire. Many netizens are even claiming that this is the leaked image from the Brahmastra's second trailer which as per them will be out on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day and also Ayan's birthday, though no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

Here are some of the viral tweets

#ShahRukhKhan cameo as Vanar Astra in #Brahmastra



Ye Scene Theater me Aag lga degi pic.twitter.com/cJqypwmm48 August 11, 2022

Brahmastra is extra special for its lead couple Alia and Ranbir as this is the first time that the real-life couple will be sharing screen space on the big screen and that too after their marriage on April 14. Apart from them, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.



Brahmastra marks Ayan's return to direction after nine years as his previous film was the 2013 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. His debut directorial Wake Up Sid, released in 2009, also featured the Rockstar actor in the lead along with Konkona Sen Sharma.