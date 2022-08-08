Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor channels his power of fire with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan

Composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, Deva Deva is the second song of Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor channels his power of fire with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan
Deva Deva Brahmastra song/Youtube Stills

After the success of the romantic track Kesariya, the makers of Brahmastra released Deva Deva, the second track of the soundtrack, on August 8, Monday. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva is seen channeling his power of fire with Alia Bhatt's Isha and Amitabh Bachchan's Professor Arvind Chaturvedi.

Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Deva Deva is the spiritual track of the album and as described by the film's director Ayan Mukerji, it is the 'soul' of Brahmastra. The fiery track has powerful lyrics that blend love and devotion as Shiva explores his power of fire.

On Sunday, August 7, Ayan took to his Instagram and penned a lengthy note on Deva Deva. His note began as, "A song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his powers. And in doing this, he fills all the fire around him with divine energy. Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe....a song in which our hero Shiva achieves his potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first…Feel the Fire Within!"

READ | Brahmastra song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's beautiful chemistry shines in love anthem of the year

"A song that has given me so much energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…Given me strength whenever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in the last few years!...given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night!....given me moments of singing loudly and badly in the car when I’m driving around alone!...Most importantly, given soul to my life and Brahmāstra (which is one and the same thing)!", he continued.

The filmmaker concluded his post, "The chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song - is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the song. I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the universe."

The fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra releases in cinemas on September 9.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.