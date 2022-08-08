Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor channels his power of fire with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan

Deva Deva Brahmastra song/Youtube Stills

After the success of the romantic track Kesariya, the makers of Brahmastra released Deva Deva, the second track of the soundtrack, on August 8, Monday. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva is seen channeling his power of fire with Alia Bhatt's Isha and Amitabh Bachchan's Professor Arvind Chaturvedi.

Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Deva Deva is the spiritual track of the album and as described by the film's director Ayan Mukerji, it is the 'soul' of Brahmastra. The fiery track has powerful lyrics that blend love and devotion as Shiva explores his power of fire.

On Sunday, August 7, Ayan took to his Instagram and penned a lengthy note on Deva Deva. His note began as, "A song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his powers. And in doing this, he fills all the fire around him with divine energy. Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe....a song in which our hero Shiva achieves his potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first…Feel the Fire Within!"



"A song that has given me so much energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…Given me strength whenever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in the last few years!...given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night!....given me moments of singing loudly and badly in the car when I’m driving around alone!...Most importantly, given soul to my life and Brahmāstra (which is one and the same thing)!", he continued.

The filmmaker concluded his post, "The chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song - is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the song. I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the universe."



The fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra releases in cinemas on September 9.