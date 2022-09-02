Brahmastra: Jr NTR says Ranbir Kapoor ‘inspires’ him, calls Alia Bhatt ‘darling, gem of a person’

File Photo

At the Brahmastra press conference in Hyderabad today, Jr. NTR was seen praising Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Alia, the RRR actor said "Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it's only Alia. Because the conversations we have had on RRR, she's such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia"

While praising, Ranbir Kapoor, he said that he is the only actor he has connected with after Amitabh Bachchan and he loves Rockstar.

He was heard saying, "The intensity he had while he was performing his role as Rockstar really really left a mark on me and I should really say that he inspires me as an actor, everything about him, I like the intensity of Ranbir as well, so its really nice to share the stage with him today in my home town Hyderabad. Your journey as an actor does not stop with Brahmastra, you really have to go in search of Brahmastra of acting and i really pray god that you achieve all what you want as an actor."

RRR actor Jr. NTR apologised to the media and fans during the press conference for Bramastra in Hyderabad after the pre-release event was cancelled.

For the unversed, the event was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity.