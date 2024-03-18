Twitter
Meet star who debuted at 15, was highest paid actress at 19, linked to married co-star, quit films to marry Pakistani...

This actress was Bollywood's highest paid actress at just 19 but a rumoured affair with a married co-star stalled her career.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

article-main
Reena Roy
There was a time when actresses in Hindi cinema started their journeys as leads pretty young. While most top heroines of today make their debuts in their early 20s (or late teens at the most), this age used to be 15-16 or even younger a few decades ago. This is the story of one such actress, who started young but left soon too after a chequered career that saw both success and controversy.

The actress who debuted at 15 and was the highest-paid actress

Reena Roy was born Saira Ali in a Muslim family. She began acting when she was just 15 appearing in the Hindi film Zaroorat in 1972. Over the next few years, Reena acted in both supporting roles in big films and lead roles in smaller films. But in 1976, her career trajectory changed. She appeared in two hit films that year – Kaalicharan and Naagin. As both films rewrote box office records, Reena emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She was only 19. She held on to this tag till 1980.

Reena Roy’s controversial rumoured affair with married co-star

In Kaalicharan, Reena was cast opposite Shatrughan Sinha, who was already an established star by then. Pretty soon, gossip mills were filled with rumours of a romance brewing between the two actors. The only problem was that not only was Sinha 11 years Reena’s senior but also married. The two actors scarcely talked about this situation.

Reena Roy’s stardom and retirement

The early 80s were Reena Roy’s peak in the Hindi film industry. She appeared in several hits with Jeetendra and their pair became a hit jodi at the box office. However, thye news of her rumoured affair with Shatrughan Sinha continued to follow her. In 1983, at the age of 26, Reena quit films despite being at her peak. She then surprised everyone by marrying Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and moving across the border.

Reena Roy’s divorce and comeback

In 1992, Reena ended her marriage with Moshin and moved back to India. The subsequent year, she made a comeback to Bollywood as well in a supporting role in Aadmi Khilona Hai, following appearances in a number of films, including Refugee. 2000 onwards, Reena has worked in a few films, focussing on raising her daughter. She lives in Mumbai.

