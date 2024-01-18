Headlines

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

Meet IIT dropout Google employee, richer than boss Sundar Pichai, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

8 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

10 social media abbreviations you should know

Winter fruits to keep blood pressure (BP) under check

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

Meet producer whose salary was cut by Rs 118 crore after back-to-back flops, caused studio Rs 1500 crore loss, now he...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

This star kid, who made their debut with a rom com, will now feature in the same genre in a Hollywood film.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

article-main
Pranutan Bahl as a child (Image: Mohnish Bahl)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a memorable debut in Hindi cinema with Notebook and earning appreciation in Helmet, Pranutan Bahl is set to embark upon a new chapter of her professional career with her international debut now. Pranutan, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of the legendary Nutan, will be starring in her maiden Hollywood feature Coco & Nut, opposite American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor.

Billed as a 'spirit-lifting romance', the love story is directed by Rahsaan Noor himself. This marks his first film since the critically acclaimed 2018 Bengali Beauty, the highest grossing Bengali language movie of all time which captured hearts and was also the first to release in the USA, UK, and China. "Feeling worthless, an ambitious young woman (Pranutan) fighting to save her marriage gets a pick me up from her know-it-all college sweetheart (Rahsaan)," the official logline of Coco & Nut reads.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranutan Bahl (@pranutan)

The film will be shot primarily in English with some lines in Hindi. The production will take place entirely in Chicago from June to July this year, with a diverse cast and crew drawn from both the United States and India. Talking about the opportunity, Pranutan said in a statement, “I've always wanted to do a romantic drama. Coco & Nut is a beautiful story in which my character, Nut, journeys through a transformative phase in her life. I’m so grateful that I make my international debut with a movie like that.”

Actor-director Rahsaan Noor added, “I'm really grateful to be getting another opportunity to make a film, that too, on a subject that is not only personal to me but also a subject that I've found so many people around the world relate to -- when looking for your life partner, how do you really know if you've found the one? “I grew up like so many other second generation South Asian Americans -- with a love for our movies from the motherland. That's why we're making Coco & Nut in English and in Hindi.” 

Written by Rahsaan Noor and Raghav Murali, with additional screenplay credited to Priyamvada Singh, the film is produced by Hamilton Moving Pictures' Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali. Co-financing the project are Noor’s Ziryab Films, Henry Leong’s Macuverse, and executive producers Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith. The film is slated to release in 2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth had made another visit to Goa with her son a week before allegedly killing him; Here's why

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

'Chandler forever': Matthew Perry receives tribute at Emmys 2024 with emotional cover of Friends theme song, fans react

Meet man who failed to crack IIT, co-founded Rs 25,000 crore company, he is from...

Stream videos without internet, sim card: Centre’s big plan for future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE