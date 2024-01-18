This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

This star kid, who made their debut with a rom com, will now feature in the same genre in a Hollywood film.

After a memorable debut in Hindi cinema with Notebook and earning appreciation in Helmet, Pranutan Bahl is set to embark upon a new chapter of her professional career with her international debut now. Pranutan, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of the legendary Nutan, will be starring in her maiden Hollywood feature Coco & Nut, opposite American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor.

Billed as a 'spirit-lifting romance', the love story is directed by Rahsaan Noor himself. This marks his first film since the critically acclaimed 2018 Bengali Beauty, the highest grossing Bengali language movie of all time which captured hearts and was also the first to release in the USA, UK, and China. "Feeling worthless, an ambitious young woman (Pranutan) fighting to save her marriage gets a pick me up from her know-it-all college sweetheart (Rahsaan)," the official logline of Coco & Nut reads.

The film will be shot primarily in English with some lines in Hindi. The production will take place entirely in Chicago from June to July this year, with a diverse cast and crew drawn from both the United States and India. Talking about the opportunity, Pranutan said in a statement, “I've always wanted to do a romantic drama. Coco & Nut is a beautiful story in which my character, Nut, journeys through a transformative phase in her life. I’m so grateful that I make my international debut with a movie like that.”

Actor-director Rahsaan Noor added, “I'm really grateful to be getting another opportunity to make a film, that too, on a subject that is not only personal to me but also a subject that I've found so many people around the world relate to -- when looking for your life partner, how do you really know if you've found the one? “I grew up like so many other second generation South Asian Americans -- with a love for our movies from the motherland. That's why we're making Coco & Nut in English and in Hindi.”

Written by Rahsaan Noor and Raghav Murali, with additional screenplay credited to Priyamvada Singh, the film is produced by Hamilton Moving Pictures' Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali. Co-financing the project are Noor’s Ziryab Films, Henry Leong’s Macuverse, and executive producers Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith. The film is slated to release in 2025.