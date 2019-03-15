‘I’ll take the comparisons as a responsibility’: Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan Bahl on handling her legacy

When Salman Khan, one of the producers of Notebook, introduced Pranutan Bahl as the lead heroine of the film on his social media handle, some netizens started comparing her with her grandmother Nutan. But it’s when the young debutante laughs — which she does quite often during our interview — that one sees a glimpse of the infectious, lilting laughter that the legendary actress had.

The newcomer, who completed her education in law before she stepped in front of the camera, says she has always wanted to act. “But I was clear that it would not be at the cost of my education. I have worked hard academically, with internships every month of my five years in law,” she states. Which meant, there was never any time for joining theatre or taking acting classes. “My exposure to any method of acting has been for Notebook. I was like a clean slate and I’m glad it panned out like that,” she adds. With her dream debut just a few days away, Mohnish Bahl’s daughter tells us about her journey with the film, her producer’s advice and handling her legacy...

What was your father’s reaction when you told him you wanted to be an actor?

I told him that I was interested in acting even before I applied for law. He was supportive, but told me that I needed to finish my education first. Then eight months before my graduation, I told him that I was sure I wanted to be an actor. He said Bollywood is fraught with insecurities and I will need to take the highs with the lows. Nothing lasts except your honesty as an actor. That’s something he’s inculcated in me.

So, how did Notebook happen?

The producers saw my pictures on the internet and called me for an audition, which went on for five hours. After 18 days, I got a call saying I was confirmed for the role.

Is Notebook everything you envisioned your debut film to be?

It’s everything and more! I get emotional when I talk about it as it’s so close to my heart. As far as Firdaus (my character) is concerned, we were different from each other. I’m saying this in past tense because, hopefully, I have imbibed some of her goodness and purity. I know it’s changed me a lot. She is so calm, collected and mature. There are still a lot of differences. Woh bahut acchi hai, jo main nahin hoon (laughs), magar woh ziddi hai, jo main bahut hoon (smiles).



(Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook )

Going by your social media posts, your co-star Zaheer Iqbal and you seem to have a genuine fondness for each other...

That’s what I feel for him. But, yes, he’s always troubling me. He started pulling my leg during the auditions itself and he’s been doing that till today! We would fight every day on the sets and he would come and mollify me. He’s so funny, and even when he’s doing all this, there is no offence taken because that’s just his humour. I think it’s a bond that’s unique. There are some people in life you keep in your prayers always and Zaheer is one of those people for me. It takes a lot to get to that stage in someone’s life.

Salman Khan, who is a close friend of your father, is now your producer...

(Cuts in) And he’s very hot as both! (Laughs) The other day at an award function, someone asked me about his influence in my life. I said, ‘We don’t treat him like a producer, he’s more like a...’ and I was going to say ‘guiding light’ but the journalist suggested ‘brother’. And I mentioned emphatically, ‘No, he’s too hot to be my brother!’ (Laughs again). But to answer that question appropriately, I don’t view him as a producer or my dad’s friend. He keeps advising me on how I should take things ahead and work hard. Recently, he told me something which I will never forget. He said, ‘Remember Pranu, you are never big enough to ask for work. I still ask, not only for myself, but for you and others’. That’s something that really stuck with me.

Being the granddaughter of one of India’s greatest actresses means comparisons are inevitable. How are you prepared to deal with them?

My grandmother was a legend, not just because she was a great actor but also because of the grace and dignity with which she carried herself in the public domain. I’m not even her fingernail! I know there will be comparisons because I come from a film family. But this is something I wanted to do all my life. My spirit is too solid. I will take the comparisons as a responsibility on my shoulders. I’m not going to be bogged down by them.