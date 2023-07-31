Headlines

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

The Bollywood director with the most number of flops has also directed some horror blockbusters and superhits.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:18 AM IST

Being prolific as a filmmaker helps majordirectors churn out more fulms per year than their more time-taking counterparts. Steven Spielberg once famously directed two all-time classics in the same year (Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park in 1993). But the flip side of this is that one’s record at the box office can be tarnished as well, which is exactly what has happened with one notable name from Bollywood, who has directed 25 flops in a 29-year career.

The Bollywood director with most flops is...

Vikram Bhatt has the dubious distinction of being the Bollywood director with the most number of flop films under his belt. In a career that began in 1994, the director has made 33 films till date. But an extremely high number of them – 25 – have failed at the box office. Of his remaining eight flms, three were average grossers, three were hits, while one each was labelled a superhit and a blockbuster. Why Vikram Bhatt has managed to stay relevant in the industry even after these many failures is because of his penchant to deliver hits once every few years. On top of that, he has also brought innovation in filmmaking and revolutionised the horror genre.

Vikram Bhatt’s hits and flops

Vikram Bhatt began his directorial career with the 1994 release Madhosh, which was a flop, as were his next three films. He first tasted success with the 1998 Aamr Khan-starrer Ghulam. He then had a string of successful films like Kasoor and Raaz, before seeing another string of flops in the 2000s with releases like Inteha, Aetbaar, Elaan, and Jurm. He bounced back with sporadic hits like Deewane Huye Pagal (2005), 1920 (2008), and Haunted 3D (2011). Vikram Bhatt’s last release was the 2022 film Judaa Hoke Bhi, which was the first Indian film to be shot in a virtual production studio.

Other Bollywood directors with most flops

Vikram Bhatt certainly has the highest number of flops among major Bollywood filmmakers but there are several others, too, with a high flop count. Ram Gopal Varma is not too far behind with 24 flops, while David Dhawan comes in next with 16 flops. Priyadarshan has 14 flops among his Hindi films, while Satish Kaushik rounds off the top five with 10 flops.

