Bobby Deol reveals why Apne 2 is being delayed, says this about working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol: Watch

Bobby Deol revealed why Apne 2 is delayed and shared his wish to be featured more with his father, Dharmendra, and brother Sunny Deol.

Bobby Deol spilt a major update about the much-awaited, sports drama Apne 2, and even expressed his wish to do more films with his father Dharmendra, and brother Sunny Deol.

The Deols- Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol are among the most-loved jodis of Bollywood. Fans love to watch them on the big screen, and the trio has been widely celebrated in India and even overseas. Their first collaboration, the sports drama Apne (2007) was a superhit. Their second collaboration, comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) was a bigger hit than Apne. After YPD, the trio came together in the two sequels of the comedy franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018). Both films were critically panned and were commercial failures.

After facing failure twice, the Deols aren't taking any chances with the script. The delay behind Apne 2 is because of the lack of a good script. Recently, Bobby Deol attended a film festival, and while speaking to ANI, Bobby said that Apne 2 is definitely happening, "Definitely. We are trying for Apne part 2 to be made and that we make more of such movies together. Work on the scripts is going on. We will make the movie when the script will be good."

Here's the video

#WATCH | Mumbai | On his fans waiting for him to appear on the silver screen, actor Bobby Deol says, "My film 'Animal' hits the screens on 1st December. Please watch that in theatres."



When asked if films that show Deol family actors together on screen can be expected, he says,… pic.twitter.com/Uy4vKFaUYQ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen leaving a strong impact with his character in Karan Johar's comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny Deol gave his career's biggest blockbuster, Gadar 2, and it was his first solo hit after 22 years. Bobby Deol will soon be seen playing the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor's crime thriller Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed also stars Ani Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the primary roles. Animal will be released in the cinemas on December 1. The movie will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.