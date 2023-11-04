Headlines

Bobby Deol reveals he requested Karan Johar for work during 'low phase' but he didn’t help: 'I started pitying myself'

Bobby Deol talked about the days when he had no work and he requested everyone to give him some work but nobody gave him any work including Karan Johar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently appeared on Koffee With Karan and talked about their lives and ‘low phases’ with host Karan Johar. Sunny Deol revealed that he requested Akshay Kumar to avoid clash with Gadar 2 but he denied it.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol also talked about the days when he had no work and he was requesting everyone to give him some work. He said, “I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don’t people take me? I am good, why don’t they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works.”

He added, “Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work every day. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can’t! It was a slow process when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can’t happen overnight.”

He further mentioned, “My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus, you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven’t worked with me.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol is waiting for his next film Animal starring  Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

