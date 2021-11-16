Bobby Deol drops unseen childhood pic with Dharmendra, sisters Ajeita, Vijeta

Film star Bobby Deol on Saturday dropped a throwback picture that features him, his sisters, and his father Dharmendra sitting on a lounger amid some hills, with heart emojis on social media. In order to express love, Bobby Deol often shares pictures with his family on the internet.

With a few love emojis, Bobby Deol posted an adorable picture from his childhood on Instagram. In the picture, Bobby, who is wearing a brown blazer and brown pants, can be seen sitting on father Dharmendra’s lap, while sisters Ajeita and Vijeta sit next to them on a lounger. From the picture, it seems that Deols were on a family vacation.

In no time, Deols’ fans started commenting on the picture. Even Dharmendra dropped a cute comment. He wrote, “Love you, my darling kids. Lovely memories.” Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Darshan Kumaar dropped hearts under the post. One of the fans commented, “Thanks for sharing such a precious moment.” Another mentioned, “What a cutie picture, Sunny Bhaiya is missing here though.”

Earlier, Bobby had shared a childhood picture with Dharmendra on the occasion of latter’s birthday. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Hey my Dharam you mean the world to me love you like crazy happy 17th birthday my love.”

For the unversed, Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur. He has two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage with Hema Malini. On the work front, Bobby will be seen in ‘Penthouse’ on Netflix. It also features Arjun Rampal. Recently, Bobby was shooting for ‘Ashram Season 3’ in which portrays the character of Baba Narula who is a godman. However, activists from Bajrang Dal were not impressed with the idea for the series, therefore, they threw ink on the producer-director Prakash Jha. They believe that the series portrays Hindus wrongly.