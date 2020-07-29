Bihar Police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account details; look into claims over Rhea Chakraborty's spendings

As Bihar Police have reached Mumbai for the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, they are going increase the scope of the same. After meeting up with cops in Mumbai, they are going to visit the bank where Sushant Singh Rajput had an account and from which all the financial transactions were done. This is being done to cross-check the claims of Sushant's family who accused that Rhea released the late actor's money for her personal benefits.

According to sources, Bihar Police will also be recording the statement of Sushant's sister who lives in Mumbai. Moreover, the sources further revealed that Bihar Police will meet DCP Crime in Mumbai today. The team of Bihar Police met DCP Bandra and they have assured the help. The team who came to Mumbai will also be meeting DCP crime which is to be held today. Bihar Police is demanding documents from Mumbai Police based on the FIR which has been filed.

So far no documents have been given to Bihar Police but Mumbai Police have assured them all possible help in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It is also believed that Patna Police will come into action after meeting DCP crime today.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police sources had told Zee News reporter, "We have recorded the statement of every member of Sushant Singh's family which includes Sushant Singh's father KK Singh and sister. No one has named Rhea Chakraborty in their statement, whereas we asked them many times during that period. When Sushant Singh's father and brother-in-law met the Mumbai Police's Jt.CP Law & Order, he had not expressed any such doubts regarding Rhea Chakraborty."