Bollywood

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

Salman Khan revealed Khanzaadi's discussion about Abhishek Kumar with Sunny Arya and Arun Mahashetty, which ultimately led to an ugly argument between Abhishek, Sunny and Arun.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17: Actor-host Salman Khan is unhappy with the week bygone, and he gives a reality check to several housemates during Weekend Ka Vaar. Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar's love angle has been widely discussed inside the house and among BB fans. The loyalty and actuality of this love affair have been questioned often. 

On one side we see Firoza and Abhishek expressing feelings for each other openly. On the other side, Khanzaadi tells Arun Mahashetty and Sunny Arya aka Tehalka Bhai that Abhishek makes her uncomfortable. In the upcoming episode, Salman repeats Khanzaadi's words before everyone and leaves the singer embarrassed. Khan says, "Khanzaadi ke do bhai hai. Unke pass ja ke kehti hai, Abhishek uncomfortable feel karvata hai." Salman's revelation surprise housemates, but Abhishek acts differently. After hearing Salman, Abhishek gets into an ugly argument with Arun and Sunny, and the host gets puzzled over his ignorance. Abhishek argues with Arun and Sunny and warns them to stay away from Khanzaadi. 

After their heated moment, a surprised Salman mocks Abhishek for being so naive. He says, "Thoda toh dimag lagao yaar Abhishek. Aapke funde hi galat ja rahe hai yaar. Kisi ko koi baat samaj nahi aati yaha par." 

In the same episode, Salman comments on Isha Malviya's confused relationship. Salman says, "Isha, yeh bahut chhoti industry hai. Iss mein aapko jhooth bolne ki zaroorat thi hi nahi." The actor-host further says that his current beau would never trust her, "Samarth aap par aage ja kar kabhi bhi bharosha karega payenge? You're having fun. You like the importance. Yeh fun, future mein ja kar aapke liye bahut bhaari padega. Iss show mein aa kar aapne apni poori life ko expose kar diya hai." Salman tells Samarth that he should not have agreed to participate in the show, Samarth main aap hota, toh main toh pehle aata hi nahi." Then Salman labels Abhishek-Isha-Samarth 'fools'. "You guys are looking like fools," Salman exclaims.

