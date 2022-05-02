Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track out: Kartik Aaryan will make you groove to rendition of Hare Krishna Hare Ram

Kartik Aaryan-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track/PR handout

After the stupendous success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, the makers have now unveiled the much-awaited title track of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer.

Featuring actor Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in black, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track is all set to become the party anthem for the music admirers. The young superstar is winning eyes and attention in a black tux as he sleekly moves to the super-tough Bosco-Ceaser choreography. The actor looks super hot and chic as he channels maximum swag in a modern-day revamp of Hare Krishna Hare Ram. Doing the zigzag hook step, Kartik really just flows on the dance floor.

The amazing track will indeed linger on your mind and will make you groove to its beat. This refreshing rendition is crooned by Neeraj Shridhar, music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, new antara lyrics penned by Mandy Gill (Jam8) and new antara melody composed by Pritam.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared the song writing, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW"



Check out the song below:

The movie is loaded with horror, humour, and a talented star cast. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is indeed touted to be the massive blockbuster entertainer this summer.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on May 20, 2022.