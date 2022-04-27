Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan says 'trailer looks familiar,' Kartik Aaryan reacts

Vidya Balan-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are enthralled as the star of the 2007 blockbuster prequel, Vidya Balan shared her opinion on the spiritual successor and shared the trailer on her social media.

Vidya who starred in the first part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, reposted the trailer on her social media platform as she penned down a nostalgic note.

She writes “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022!”

Acknowledging this lovable act, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star showed his gratitude towards the veteran star with a social media story. Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba Ki Taraf Se Thank You To OG Manju Vidya Mam (heart emoji)."

On the trailer launch of Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, Kartik added that he isn't keen on being compared with Akshay, "Wo cheez toh nahi karni chahaiye, I had loved him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Wo comparison kabhi naa hi karey toh better hain."

Aaryan admitted that comparison is bound to happen, "Of course, film ka title ek hai, character name ek hain, kuch cheezein jo nostalgia create bhi karti hain. We have taken some elements from that world, aur try kiya hain ki khud ki cheezein aaye, character aaye. The actor even asserted, With Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, it’s a whole new dynamic. Comparison hongi lekin I hope woh aache ho."

The horror comedy hits the big screens on the 20th of May 2022. Along with Kartik Aaryan, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.