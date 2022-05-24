Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 66.71 crore

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, continues its successful run at the box office as the Anees Bazmee directorial has earned Rs 66.71 crore in the four days of its release since May 20.

The film collected Rs 10.75 crores on Monday, May 23, becoming the second Hindi film to cross the double-digit figures on day 4 after Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which had earned Rs 15.05 crores on its first Monday.

Taking to his Twitter account, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2PJ4H5ls44 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2022

READ | Kartik Aaryan talks about comparisons with Akshay Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success



In another tweet, he mentioned the top three Hindi films with respect to their box office earnings on day 4. "DAY 4 [Monday] Biz... TOP 3 SCORERS IN 2022...1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 15.05 cr 2. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 10.75 cr 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 8.19 cr #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.", his tweet read.

With the recent failures of Hindi films like Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought cheers to Bollywood. It has also emerged as Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening weekend film (Rs 55.96 crore) after his relationship comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 35.94 crore) in 2019.

Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma provide the humour quotient in the spiritual sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.