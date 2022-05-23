Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy mints Rs 55 crore on opening weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/Twitter

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has opened to a fantastic response at the box office. The horror-comedy is being lapped up by the audience for its good performances, humorous sequences, and a new storyline.

As per early estimates, the Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 23 crores on its third day of release on Sunday, May 22, taking its total collections to Rs 55 crore approximately. Manobala Vijayabalan, entertainment industry tracker, took to his Twitter handle on the morning of Monday, May 23, and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Early estimates for All-India Nett for Sunday is Rs. 23 crs".

Earlier on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had already predicted the opening weekend figures of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to be Rs 55 crore as he had shared the collections of the first two days on his Twitter account. Along with it, he had also written that the film has a strong chance of crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹100 cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz", read his tweet.

With the recent failures of Hindi films like Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been said to revive the Bollywood industry. It has also emerged as Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener beating the opening day collections of Love Aaj Kal.

Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma provide the humour quotient in the spiritual sequel to Priyadarshan's cult classic 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.