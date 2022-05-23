Kartik Aaryan talks about comparisons with Akshay Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan-Akshay Kumar/File photo

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in theatres on May 20, is having a phenomenal run at the box office as the film has collected over Rs 55 crore in its first weekend and is being loved by the audience for its entertaining mix of horror and comedy.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. While the first one was a psychological thriller, this one infuses horror elements in its comic world retaining the nostalgia factors of Ami Je Tomar and Manjulika.

Since its announcement, people have been comparing Kartik with Akshay, and with the success of the sequel, it seems that the Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has been able to pull off the magic created by the Prithviraj actor in the 2007 film. Now, Kartik has talked about these comparisons in a recent interview.

While talking with india.com, Kartik said, "I think it would be a little extra on people’s part if they are comparing me with Akshay. His body of work has been fabulous and so big. He’s been a superstar ever since I started following him as a kid. I am inspired by that journey and the way he has created a niche among his audience. I don’t think any comparison exists."

The actor further added, "I just wanted to approach it like a new character. I hope the audience can see that I have given my 200 percent to it." Kartik shouldn't be worried as the audience has enormously liked Kartik's performance since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also become the biggest opener in his career with the figures of Rs 14.11 crore on its release date.