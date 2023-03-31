Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bholaa box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film beats Selfiee's weekend collection in one day, earns Rs 11.20 crore

Bholaa box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film has earned Rs 11.20 crore in India on its opening day, setting the third-highest first day collection for Bollywood this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Bholaa box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film beats Selfiee's weekend collection in one day, earns Rs 11.20 crore
Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has taken a strong start at the box office. The action entertainer, which released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami, has earned Rs 11.20 crore net on its opening day, a decent number. With sizable collections from the overseas markets as well, the film has managed to breach the Rs 20 crore mark in gross worldwide collections on day one itself.

Bholaa, which also stars Tabu, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. But given that it is much larger in scale and has Ajay Devgn’s star power, it was expected to perform better than the original. As per figures released by the film’s producers, it has earned Rs 11.20 crore net in India on Thursday. Sacnilk reported the film had a slightly sub-par 16% occupancy across the country. The site also gives its worldwide gross collection as Rs 20.50 crore.

Bholaa saw advance booking sales of Rs 2.3 crore across India for its first day. Given that it got a mid-week festive opening, Bholaa is expected to put up a strong showing on the extended opening weekend. It will most likely see a dip in collections on Friday but if it holds up well, it can hope to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its extended weekend.

The Rs 11.20 crore figure means the film has registered the third-highest opening this year by any film, behind only Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Pathaan made an industry record Rs 57 crore on day one in January and Tu Jhothi Main Makkaar made Rs 15.73 crore. In fact, Bholaa has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee (Rs 10.30 crore) in one day.

It will be interesting to see how Bholaa holds up on Friday given that the reviews have been mixed to positive. Trade experts are predicting the film to make somewhere around Rs 8 crore on Friday. It would then need strong jumps on Saturday and Sunday to go past Rs 40 crore net for the four-day weekend.

Bholaa is almost a certainty to cross the numbers set by Kaithi. The Karthi-starrer earned Rs 74 crore net in India and just over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide upon its release four years ago. Given that Bholaa has earned one-fifth of that on day one itself, it should cross that figure in week one itself.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.