Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bhediya star Kriti Sanon to throw star-studded Diwali Party, details here

Kriti Sanon, who made a lot of noise with her craft this year, will next be seen in Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Bhediya star Kriti Sanon to throw star-studded Diwali Party, details here
Credit: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon, who is all set to impress everyone with her next release starring Varun Dhawan, will be throwing a Diwali party for all her friends from the industry.

A source close to the actress revealed, "Kriti will be throwing a Diwali party for all her industry friends, family, and close ones. All her co-stars both previous and new, team members, along with filmmakers, and all her close ones can be expected at the celebratory Diwali party, for the phenomenal year that has been."

Kriti Sanon, who made a lot of noise with her craft this year, will next be seen in Bhediya. The actress's look with short hair and bangs has been the biggest attention-grabbing part of the film's trailer which has just been released today as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The movie, which was made under the Maddock Films name, is another entry in the production company's cinematic horror-comedy world and also features Abhishek Banerjee. Check out the trailer here:

Meanwhile, Kriti has been truly making noise throughout the year, first when she launched, The Tribe", her fitness community which marked Kriti's foray into entrepreneurship on her 8 years in the industry. She also won two prestigious honors for best actress for her role in MiMi and definitely, the audience is excited to see more of her.

On the work front, With the Bhediya trailer now out, she is all set to be seen in Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath, and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.