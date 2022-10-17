Bhediya: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf in Kriti Sanon starrer, Arjun Kapoor reacts

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Monday, shared the poster of his upcoming film Bhediya will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar. In the poster which is now going viral on social media, the actor is seen as a fierce werewolf during a full moon night.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya will also star Kriti Sanon alongside Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Apart from sharing the poster, Varun also informed his fans and followers that the Bhediya's trailer will be out on October 19. "Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct," he captioned the post.

Varun's look received several likes and comments from the netizens and his close friends. Arjun reacted to the poster with a quirky caption. "Sheher mein is aadmi ne apni life mein bhaut kaand kiye hai ab jungle ki baari. This has to be one of the most exciting films of the year for me," Arjun wrote on Instagram Story.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. The horror-comedy drama Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star and Heropanti star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale.

The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree. (With inputs from ANI)