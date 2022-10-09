Ranveer Singh dances to Padmaavat song Khalibali with Shaquille O'Neal, Varun Dhawan reacts

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh is well known for being a powerhouse of energy. However, he is now experiencing competition, The actor recently posted a video on Instagram of him dancing with none other than Shaquille O'Neal, or Shaq, to the Padmaavat song Khalibali. Ranveer's energy is matched by Shaq, who is also making some hilarious expressions.

He captioned the post, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.”

Reacting to the video, Varun Dhawan commented ‘The shaq attack.” Badshah on the other hand wrote, “Shaqaal”.

During the most recent Meta event, we caught a peek of Ranveer’s energy/ Ranveer also got to dance with internet sensation Kili Paul while at the event. Kili and Ranveer can be seen in a video that has surfaced online. The two may be seen dancing together in the video.

For those who are not familiar, Kili Paul is a famous Tanzanian content creator who gained renown for his flawless lip-sync performance in the Shershaah song Raatan Lambiya. Paul has 4.2 million Instagram followers. He recently let his followers know that he would be travelling to India for the Meta event.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been regarded as one the power couple of Bollywood. However, there were some reports about the Bajirao Mastani duo parting their ways. A self-proclaimed overseas censor board member tweeted about Singh and Padukone's separation news, and many media portals reported his tweet.

However, there is no truth to it, and is turning out to be a mere rumour. Even the user got bashed by several netizens over his unethical reporting. On the contrary, Ranveer has called Deepika 'one of the best things that happened to him.' Ranveer attended FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022, and there, Singh spoke about teaming up with Padukone. Ranveer said, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.” Singh also said, “Touchwood, we started dating in 2012, so, in 2022, it is ten years of me and Deepika."