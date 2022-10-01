Ranveer Singh dances with internet sensation Kili Paul at Mumbai event, video goes viral

Ranveer Singh is known as Bollywood's most energetic artist. With his zeal and vigour, the actor can electrify an entire room. The actor is well renowned for stealing the show at every gathering. And during the most recent Meta event, we caught a peek of the same thing. Ranveer also got to dance with internet sensation Kili Paul while at the event. Kili and Ranveer can be seen in a video that has surfaced online. The two may be seen dancing together in the video.
For those who are not familiar, Kili Paul is a famous Tanzanian content creator who gained renown for his flawless lip-sync performance in the Shershaah song Raatan Lambiya. Paul has 4.2 million Instagram followers. He recently let his followers know that he would be travelling to India for the Meta event.
About his video with Ranveer, the pair can be seen jamming at the event. The star from Bollywood appears to have loved meeting Kili Paul. Former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair can also be seen at the event in the video.
For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been regarded as one the power couple of Bollywood. However, there were some reports about the Bajirao Mastani duo parting their ways. A self-proclaimed overseas censor board member tweeted about Singh and Padukone's separation news, and many media portals reported his tweet.
However, there is no truth to it, and is turning out to be a mere rumour. Even the user got bashed by several netizens over his unethical reporting. On the contrary, Ranveer has called Deepika 'one of the best things that happened to him.' Ranveer attended FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022, and there, Singh spoke about teaming up with Padukone. Ranveer said, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.” Singh also said, “Touchwood, we started dating in 2012, so, in 2022, it is ten years of me and Deepika."