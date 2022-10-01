Ranveer Singh dances with internet sensation Kili Paul at Mumbai event, video goes viral

Ranveer Singh is known as Bollywood's most energetic artist. With his zeal and vigour, the actor can electrify an entire room. The actor is well renowned for stealing the show at every gathering. And during the most recent Meta event, we caught a peek of the same thing. Ranveer also got to dance with internet sensation Kili Paul while at the event. Kili and Ranveer can be seen in a video that has surfaced online. The two may be seen dancing together in the video.

Check out the viral video here:

For those who are not familiar, Kili Paul is a famous Tanzanian content creator who gained renown for his flawless lip-sync performance in the Shershaah song Raatan Lambiya. Paul has 4.2 million Instagram followers. He recently let his followers know that he would be travelling to India for the Meta event.

About his video with Ranveer, the pair can be seen jamming at the event. The star from Bollywood appears to have loved meeting Kili Paul. Former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair can also be seen at the event in the video.