Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma film dips further, earns just Rs 21 lakh

Adah Sharma’s film Bastar The Naxal Story is estimated to collect only Rs 21 lakh at box office, on day 5.

Bastar: The Naxal Story, Sudipto Sen's film starring Adah Sharma has been struggling to get numbers at the box office. On day 5, the film dipped further and minted only Rs 21 lakh.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Adah Sharma’s film is estimated to collect only Rs 21 lakh at box office. On the first day, Bastar collected Rs 40 lakh, followed by Rs 75 lakh on the second day, and Rs 85 lakh on the third day. On day 4, the film minted Rs 24 lakh. As of now, the film's total collection amounts to only Rs 2.46 crore.

Bastar: The Naxal Story didn't perform as well at the box office compared to their pervious film The Kerala Story. While The Kerala Story earned Rs 35.33 crores in its first three days, Bastar: The Naxal Story only managed to earn Rs 2.05 crore during the same period.

The film Bastar: The Naxal Story is based on real events involving Naxals in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. It sheds light on the impact of Naxalism, which has caused numerous casualties and extensive damage to national assets over the past fifty years in independent India.

After the teaser and trailer release, some individuals criticised the film, comparing it to the controversial film The Kerala Story, and called it as a propaganda film. However, in a recent interview, Adah, who made her acting debut in "1920 London," addressed these accusations against her film.

Talking about the film, Sudipto had earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Our countrymen and cinema lovers will be watching another film from the makers of The Kerala Story. We have researched extensively and written the script. I promise in a few days you will watch another film from us which will indeed fetch the same response as we received with The Kerala Story."

