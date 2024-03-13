Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

Ayushmann Khurrana met Ed Sheeran in Mumbai and gave him pinni made by his mother

Ed Sheeran, the world renowned pop star, is currently in India. And like his last visit, the singer has been hobnobbing with a few Bollywood celebs this time too. Among them is Ayushmann Khurrana, who gave a rather sweet welcome to the English singer, gifting him some Pinni made by his mother.

In a picture that Ayushmann posted on his social media, the two artistes can be seen posing with each other. “A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed, Great meeting you,” the actor wrote in the caption. Talking about their meeting, Ayushmann added, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

Ed Sheeran is in India as part of his ongoing +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics), under which he will perform in Mumbai on March 16. The singer made a surprise visit to a school in Mumbai on Tuesday where he sang for the kids.

On Tuesday, he posted a video of his visit on Instagram and wrote, “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.” The video showed him interacting with the excited children and even performing for them.

