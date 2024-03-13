Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

Rs 10,000 crore Yamuna Authority Budget: Major provision for Noida Airport, rapid rail

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother, lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he is owner of…

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

Rs 10,000 crore Yamuna Authority Budget: Major provision for Noida Airport, rapid rail

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Korean habits to stay healthy, young and happy

Know how Earth's climate is influenced by Mars

8 morning drinks that control cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

Ayushmann Khurrana met Ed Sheeran in Mumbai and gave him pinni made by his mother

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

article-main
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ed Sheeran
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ed Sheeran, the world renowned pop star, is currently in India. And like his last visit, the singer has been hobnobbing with a few Bollywood celebs this time too. Among them is Ayushmann Khurrana, who gave a rather sweet welcome to the English singer, gifting him some Pinni made by his mother.

In a picture that Ayushmann posted on his social media, the two artistes can be seen posing with each other. “A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed, Great meeting you,” the actor wrote in the caption. Talking about their meeting, Ayushmann added, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran is in India as part of his ongoing +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics), under which he will perform in Mumbai on March 16. The singer made a surprise visit to a school in Mumbai on Tuesday where he sang for the kids.

On Tuesday, he posted a video of his visit on Instagram and wrote, “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.” The video showed him interacting with the excited children and even performing for them.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams Centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, shares dreamy wedding photos: 'Har janam tere sath'

Oscars 2024 highlights: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sweeps Academy Awards, notches 7 wins including Best Picture

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, got AIR 30, she is married...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement