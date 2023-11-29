Viral video: Ayushmann Khurrana teaches Hindi to Michael Douglas, veteran star's fluency impresses netizens

Ayushmann Khurrana made Michael Douglas say "India, main aapse bahut pyaar karta hoon," and netizens are going gaga over him.

When an international acting legend tries to speak Hindi, the Indian fans go gaga over it. Recently, Michael Douglas attended the International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, and he also received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award from Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

The closing ceremony was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana, and the actor had the opportunity to interact with the acting legend and teach him Hindi. On the stage, Ayushmann asked Michael to repeat after him, "India, main aapse bahut pyaar karta hoon (India, I love you a lot)." Michael almost perfectly said the line, but Ayushmann repeated again for him, and Michael nailed it. Ayushmann shared the adorable moment on the stage on his Instagram, and wrote, "India bhi aapse bahut pyaar karta hai (India loves you a lot) @michaelkirkdouglas. A surreal moment with the legend."

Here's the video

As soon as the actor shared the video, it went viral, and several netizens were in awe of Michael's fluency in Hindi. A netizen wrote, "He almost said, 'bahut sa pyaar seekha'." Another netizen wrote, "Wow what a memorable moment." Several netizens dropped heart emojis.

The closing ceremony of IFFI 2023 became special for Ayushmann’s fans for one more reason. The Dream Girl star received a special honour along with actors Divya Dutta, and Esha Gupta and musician Hariharan. Celebrities like Rishab Shetty and Shekhar Kapur were also present at the gala.

However, the highlight of the closing ceremony was Hollywood actor Michael Douglas receiving the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Receiving the award, Michael Douglas said, “It’s a tremendous honour to receive this award, a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated.”The iconic actor added that cinema has the power to unite and transform the people with cross cultural artistic expressions. On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2.