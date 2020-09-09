Ayushmann Khurrana extends good wishes to Surekha Sikri; Sonu Sood gives update on her health

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Surekha Sikri reportedly suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to the Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday. We, at DNA, called the hospital to confirm the same and they said that Surekha ji was admitted to the hospital and authorities are taking care of all formalities regarding her treatment. She is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star from Badhaai Ho, for which Surekha ji won a National Award, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery ma’am. Always with you." Actor Sonu Sood in response to a fan’s tweet about Surekha ji needing financial help, also wrote back saying, "She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes."

Her agent Vivek Sidhwani told PTI, "She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continue to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon."

She had previously suffered a brain stroke in 2018. She fell and hit her head which led to a stroke. Post this, she was paralysed. However, she recovered soon and a nurse was appointed to take care of her. Surekha Sikri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories on Netflix.

It was in 2019 that the actress had won her third National Film Awards for her fabulous performance in Badhaai Ho. Earlier, in a statement, she had expressed her happiness stating, "National Award for 'Badhaai Ho' is an unexpectedly pleasant surprise. It is a great feeling right now. I got a call from the director just now informing about the National Award win. I wish he could have won the award. I thank all the people who liked the concept and the film and it feels great when your work gets appreciated."

At the 66th National Film Awards held in Delhi in December, Surekha Ji was bestowed with Best Supporting Actor (Female) and for the same, she arrived in a wheelchair. As soon as she entered the stage, the whole auditorium stood up in pride and gave her a standing ovation.

Surekha ji is a recipient of three National Film Awards and is known for her performances in films such as Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, and daily soap Balika Vadhu.

We, at DNA, wish Surekha ji a speedy recovery!