Veteran actor Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke; admitted to ICU in Mumbai hospital

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Surekha Sikri has reportedly suffered a brain stroke and is admitted to the Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. We, at DNA, called the hospital to confirm the same and they said that Surekha ji is admitted to the hospital and authorities are taking care of all formalities regarding her treatment. She is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2018 too, Sikri had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. She fell and hit her head which led to a stroke. Post this, she was paralysed. However, she recovered soon and a nurse was appointed to take care of her. Surekha Sikri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories on Netflix. She was also seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, after which she suffered the first stroke.

It was in 2019 that the actress had won her third National Film Awards for her fabulous performance in Badhaai Ho. Earlier, in a statement, she had expressed her happiness stating, "National Award for 'Badhaai Ho' is an unexpectedly pleasant surprise. It is a great feeling right now. I got a call from the director just now informing about the National Award win. I wish he could have won the award. I thank all the people who liked the concept and the film and it feels great when your work gets appreciated."

At the 66th National Film Awards held in Delhi in December, Surekha Ji was bestowed with Best Supporting Actor (Female) and for the same, she arrived in a wheelchair. As soon as she entered the stage, the whole auditorium stood up in pride and gave her a standing ovation.

More recently, in August, the Bombay High Court had set aside an order of the Maharashtra government barring all persons above the age of 65 years from shooting and participating in any work on film sets in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a division bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla and Justice Riyaz I Chagla, while hearing two petitions filed by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and actor Pramod Pandey, later allowed all persons over 65 years of age to work in the entertainment industry.

Rejoicing the news, as per reports in BollywoodLife, veteran actor Surekha Sikri had stated to a portal, "I am feeling extremely relieved with this decision. I think it's a very positive move and I am waiting to get back to the action."