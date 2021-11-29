Sara Ali Khan says 'sorry' after her security pushes a pap – Watch

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is not only famous for her films, but also for her down-to-earth nature. She often greets her fans politely, media kindly. Her recent video proves the same.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Anand L Rai's ‘Atrangi Re’, was spotted by paparazzi. In the video, she can be seen asking about someone who fell down because of her Bodyguard, He can be heard saying, “kidhar hai vo? vo giraaya kisko aapne?” To which, someone replied, “Rohit.” She then said, “Nahi jisko giraaya vo chle gye.”

Sara asked her bodyguard to say ‘sorry’ to the person whom he pushed. She herself apologised for the misbehaviour because of which the guy fell down. Seeing this gesture, people started praising the actress in the comment box. One of them mentioned, “Very well brought up by Amrita Singh,” while another commented, “She is sweet and kind soul.” Meanwhile, the third one wrote, “Indeed it's a lovely gesture.”

Watch video:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will appear in the movie ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Recently, a song has been released by the makers on the YouTube channel in which Sara can be seen dancing in a red-green saree.

Talking about her co-stars, speaking to Indian Express, Sara had stated “Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today, even then he is such a humble and fun-loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. I am so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Dhanush is an institution, a National Award-winning actor. There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated.”