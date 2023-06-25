Search icon
#AskSRK: Shah Rukha says 'wish I was there to dance' when Penn Masala sang Chaiyya Chaiyya for PM Modi at White House

Shah Rukh Khan said that he wish he was there to dance when Penn Masala sang Chaiyya Chaiyya to welcome PM Narendra Modi in US.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session. The actor interacted with his fans and answered their questions. One of his fans asked him about PM Narendra Modi’s welcome with his song Chaiyya Chaiyaa at White House in US.

The fan tweeted, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US....What do you wanna say about this?” Replying his, the actor tweeted, “Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!” 

For the unversed, PM Modi started his five-day visit on June 20. He visited the US from June 21-24. His visit to the US started in New York, where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21. Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi's address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour. The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Meanwhile, another fan asked him, “@iamsrk what is your favorite aspect of being an actor? #AskSRK.” SRK replied, “Being in shoes or somebody else and giving life to their dreams.” The third one said, “Sir 57 ki Age me Itne Sare Action Stunt karne ke Raaz? @iamsrk #AskSRK.” SRK replied, “Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai….”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Pathaan. The actor made a blockbuster comeback with his movie and impressed fans with his action-packed avatar. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The movie went on to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 1006 crore at the box office. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Other than this, he also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Read Shah Rukh Khan joins his fans outside Mannat for this Guinness World Record as they celebrate Pathaan world TV premiere

 

