As Jab We Met clocks 16 years, Shahid Kapoor reveals why his, Kareena Kapoor's film is special for him: 'I had not...'

As the iconic rom-com Jab We Met, completed 16 years, Shahid Kapoor shared a heartfelt note about his and Kareena Kapoor's film

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's iconic blockbuster, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Jab We Met, which made us fall in love with romance completed 16 years on October 26. Years have passed since the release of the film but the iconic characters of Kareena Kapoor’s Geet and Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya Kashyap are still etched in the minds and hearts of all Bollywood lovers.

As the film completed 16 years, Shahid took a stroll down memory lane and shared some memorable glimpses from the film. In the background, Shahid can be heard saying, "This film is special for me because I had not done a film for almost six months and everybody kind of put their blood and sweat into this film." 

Here's the video

As soon as Shahid shared the video, several fans felt nostalgic. Replying to the video, a social media user commented, “Comfort movie for everyone then now and always.” Another fan wrote, “This movie has a separate fanbase." A netizen wrote, "This film will always be close to my heart." Another netizen wrote, "Aditya is the one and only fictional character I fall for every time." One of the internet users wrote, "Damnn! You literally read my mind cuz I was thinking you'd surely post something related to Jab We Met today." 

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Imtiaz Ali's recent work 

On the work front, Shahid was seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's crime-thriller series Farzi. He was also seen in action-thriller Bloody Daddy. Kareena, on the other side, was seen making her web debut with the movie Jaane Jaan. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Director Imtiaz Ali also ventured into OTT with the web series, Dr. Arora and She. 

