Arjun Kapoor gives befitting reply to trolls targeting Ranveer Singh for posing nude

Credit: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor

Be it his style or films, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to grab attention. He often makes headlines for his unique fashion. This time, the actor is in the news after he went nude for a magazine photoshoot.

Ranveer’s photos went viral even before he posted them on social media. Pictures left the internet divided, some were in support while others criticised the actor for his nude photoshoot. He himself posted these photos on Instagram, many celebraties including Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Zoya Akhtar, and others supported Ranveer. Not only they supported the actor, but they also called in brave.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was asked about Ranveer’s pictures going viral at a promotional event for his upcoming film Ek Villian Returns. The actor gave a befitting reply to those who are trolling Ranveer. He said, “The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer singh kabhi kisi cheez ko karte hain without being himself.”

As per Times of India report, He added, “when he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that.”

While talking about the trolls, he said, “Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye. And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also.”