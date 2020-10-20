Headlines

Aparshakti Khurana visits 'Baba Ka Dhaba', says he enjoyed eating 'matar paneer'

Aparshakti Khurana also requested people to "eat" and spend quality time with Baba and his wife rather than donate money.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:50 PM IST

On Tuesday, actor Aparshakti Khurana paid a visit to the now-popular 'Baba ka Dhaba' in Malviya Nagar.  A few days ago, a heartbreaking story of the elder couple running the eatery struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic had gone viral.

Soon after the video of the elderly couple crying for help circulated on social media, various users shared it to spread the message and urged all those living in and around Delhi to pay a visit to the 'dhaba' so that the couple could earn some money. Consequently, much to the delight of the couple, hundreds queued up in front of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' the next day. And now, even actor Aparshakti Khurana paid them a visit.  

"It was an amazing experience to eat at Baba ka dhaba. Baba was happily feeding everyone. He is so pure. People were blessing him a lot. I had matar paneer there and it was so tasty. Baba`s reaction was amazing. He is so cute! His smile is worth a million dollars," Aparshakti told IANS.

Aparshakti also requested people to "eat" and spend quality time with Baba and his wife rather than donate money.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on

"I don`t believe too much in charity. Honestly speaking, I went there to eat and meet Baba. I would also request other people to visit Baba ka Dhaba to eat there rather than just donate money. Those people love to earn money through hard work -- that`s what Baba said," he added.

On October 7, YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan had shared the video clip of the elderly couple running the small dhaba, showcasing their plight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on

"80-year-old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan captioned the Instagram video.

Soon, #BabaKaDhaba started trending, with social media users including celebrities sharing the video on their accounts.

Aparshakti even took to Instagram and shared a picture of him posing with Baba and Gaurav.

He also shared that the two young boys come every day to help the 80-year-old Baba and his wife in tackling the crowd and make the working process easy.

(With inputs from IANS)

