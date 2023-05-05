Search icon
Aparshakti Khurana reveals what makes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 'very special film' | Exclusive

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror-comedy Stree, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Reported By:Aman Wadhwa| Edited By: Aman Wadhwa |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 05:49 AM IST

Stree/File photo

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles, the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree, reportedly made on a modest budget of Rs 14 crore, was a huge critical and commercial success earning more than Rs 180 crore at the box office worldwide.

Last month at the Jio Studios event, the sequel Stree 2 was officially announced with its release date in August 2024. In an interview with DNA, Aparshakti Khurana shared a crucial update about the upcoming horror-comedy film and also revealed what makes it a 'very special film'.

The actor stated, "The major shooting will take place in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where the first part was shot. We are also shooting in Bhopal and a little climax will be shot in Mumbai. We are starting the shoot in June. Touchwood, each and every member of the cast is still there and that's what makes the film very, very special."

The prequel Stree marked the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik, who also won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director. Kaushik's last release was Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya last year, in which Abhishek Banerjee reprised his role as Jana from Stree, thus confirming the Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

In Bhediya, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana were seen in the mid-credits scene, while Shraddha Kapoor was seen showing her sexy moves in the track Thumkeshwari. These appearances confirmed the sequel with the official announcement being made last month at the Jio Studios, in which Bhediya 2 was also announced to release in 2025. As of now, Amar Kaushik will direct both the upcoming sequels.

